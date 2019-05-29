Welcome to Africanews

Top suspected militant transferred to Egypt from Libya

Egypt

A top Egyptian militant suspect Hisham al-Ashmawy has been transferred to Egypt from eastern Libya.

The Egyptian state television said Wednesday, al-Ashmawy was transfered in a military aircraft.

Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces officer, was apprehended in the Libyan city of Derna late last year.

He has been long sought by Cairo on charges of orchestrating a deadly desert ambush on police and other high-profile attacks.

Reuters

