4 demonstrators, army major killed in Sudan following transitional authorities deal

At least four demonstrators and one army major have been killed in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, hours after protest leaders and the ruling generals reached a deal on transitional authorities to run the country following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in April.

The major and protesters were killed at a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum where thousands remain camped for weeks, calling on the army generals to step down.

“The old regime has not fallen yet. Therefore, we are staying. You have seen with your own eyes the oppression that happened. We have escalated because we rejected the decisions by the Transitional Military Council. We have blocked Nile Street to pressure the government. We want to deliver our demands and our voices so that people know that we reject what they are doing. they use the whips on us, a protester Abdallah Ismail said.

“Absolutely not, we will not accept being treated like we have been treated by the previous and current regimes, whether Bashir or others. We have been treated in ways that are unacceptable. This scenario will not be repeated, said Rasha Ali

Three soldiers and several protesters were also wounded when “unidentified elements” fired shots at the Khartoum sit-in, the ruling military council said.

Protesters blamed soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces for the violence.

A doctors’ committee linked to the protest movement later said four more protesters had been shot dead, but did not specify if they were killed at the sit-in.

Talks on the composition of the transition bodies are ongoing in Khartoum.