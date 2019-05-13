Cameroon: some U.N Security Council Member States meet on humanitarian crisis

Some member states of the United Nations Security Council had an informal meeting on Monday to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Anglophone region of Cameroon.

A communique issued by the Cameroonian Ministry of External Relations however denied reports of a UN Security Council Meeting on the Anglophone region crisis.

According to the communique, no such meeting is scheduled.

The communique further stated that, this meeting was a ‘’ free consultation entirely outside of the Council on the initiative of certain members who are interested in the humanitarian situation in Cameroon.’‘

It further added that outcomes of this meeting will not be binding on the government since the meeting was informal as specified by Cameroon’s diplomacy.

The two year separatist conflict has left 3 million people struggling for food in this Central African nation.