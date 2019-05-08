Sudan protest leaders threaten to launch national 'disobedience' campaign

Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday accused the generals of trying to delay the transition from power to civilian life, and threatened to launch a national movement of “disobedience”.

The development follows the demands by Sudan’s military rulers, on Tuesday (May 7) that the constitution of the interim government be guided by Sharia law. Though the generals agreed generally on the proposed structure.

“The document we received has omitted the sources of legislation. Our view is that Islamic Sharia and the local norms and traditions in the Republic of Sudan should be the sources of legislation,” said Transitional Military Council (TMC) Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi, responding to a draft constitutional document presented by a coalition of protest groups and political parties.

The protesters, whose months of street demonstrations helped force long time President Omar al-Bashir from office last month, have kept up their demands for change. They are calling on the military officers who took over to hand over power to civilians.

“Those accused of killing the martyrs of the revolution will not get away with their murders. They will not get away from punishment. They are being located, they are being allocated, the documents are being collected. No one will escape,” TMC Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Yasser Al Atta tried to reassure the coalition.

Discussions with the opposition were ongoing, but calling early elections within six months would be an option if they could not reach an agreement, Kabbashi said.