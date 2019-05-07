Sustainable dairy products made in Mali [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
Inspire Africa is in Mali to find out more about the young entrepreneur creating a sustainable ecosystem for herders and farmers in his country.
Plus, a glimpse into the second edition of the Bushman festival, a mobile centered filmmaking competition taking place in Côte d’Ivoire.
Finally, Hannane Ferdjani will have a conversation with an atypical Ugandan beauty queen, adamant on creating social change in her country.
This episode of Inspire Africa was filmed at the Doubletree Hilton Heolt in Pointe Noire, Congo.
