Tripoli residents grim as Ramadan nears

Ramadan is just around the corner for our Muslim brothers and sisters the world over.

But in cash-strapped Tripoli, the Libyan capital, faithful are sombre as the city is again hit by violence and prices of goods have shot up.

“There’s a high demand for fish because it is considered as the cheapest compared to vegetables, poultry, or meat. Also, it has a higher nutritional value”, said Mahmoud al-Wansh,a fish vendor.

But for others, there’s hope the situation will improve before the Muslim holy month.

“The problem lies in the agricultural areas where clashes have occurred. I think if this problem is resolved faster, God willing, the situation will improve”, said Libyan shopper, Malek Mohamad.

This year’s Ramadan will be held around May 6 and is expected to be observed by millions of Muslims around the world.

This means faithful will have no food, drinks, or cigarette during day time for an entire lunar month.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

AFP