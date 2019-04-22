Return to Juba: South Sudan's Kiir urges Machar

Sudan
South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir has called upon the rebel leader Riek Machar to ‘urgently’ return to the country, and implement the peace deal signed last year.
Kiir, who was delivering an Easter message, also recounted the ‘piercing experience’ during his recent Vatican visit, when the pope kissed his feet, along with Machar and other political leaders.
‘‘On the occasion of Easter as your leaders, we are working together to bring peace to our country. It is not too late, I am inviting Dr Riek Machar to urgently return to Juba so that we can work together to expedite the process of forming the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU),’‘ Kiir said.
Machar last week proposed that the formation of a unity government should be postponed for at least six months, citing security concerns among others.READ MORE: Here’s why South Sudan’s rebels want to postpone formation of unity govt
