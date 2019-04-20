Notre-Dame fire unites France [International Edition]

Authorities in France are still trying to piece together exactly what happened before Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. The scale of the damage has been revealed by dramatic images.

Meanwhile, North Korea has issued a stinging rebuke of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, hours after the country claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon.

Also, the first shipment of humanitarian aid is finally being distributed in Venezuela. The government reached a deal some weeks ago with the Red Cross to import the aid.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams.