DRC Lake Kivu boat accident [The Morning Call]

Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing in eastern Democratic of Congo following a boat accident on Monday evening on Lake Kivu.

Authorities say 150 people are missing from this tragedy though the official passenger list suggests that only about 50 people were on board the vessel.

Reports also indicate about 30 people were rescued and at least four bodies retrieved from the lake.

Reacting to the disaster on Twitter, President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his condolences to the families of the affected families vowing to prosecute all those who will be found responsible for the accident.

The ill-fated boat carrying cargo and passengers was headed toward the commercial hub of Goma and many of the victims are believed to be traders.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the accident.