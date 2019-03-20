Zimbabwe's president visits flooded area after deadly cyclone

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday visited the country’ flooded area after cyclone winds and floods swept across southeastern Africa affecting more than 2.6 million people.

Mnangwagwa said his government is in the process of assessing damage to provide adequate assistance.

“I have come in order to visit families, communities, as well as the infrastructure, I am briefed has been destroyed so we can assess and determine what the government can do in terms of assistance. We need to make sure we understand the quantum of devastation in order for us to mobilise resources to deal with the situation as it stands,” Mnangagwa said.

I have come in order to visit families, communities, as well as the infrastructure, I am briefed has been destroyed so we can assess and determine what the government can do.

He added that several African countries have also pledged support, as well as the United Arab Emirates where he recently visited.

“Countries like South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Angola have indicated that they also want to know what our needs are, and we are busy now compiling materials which we think they could assist us with,” said Mnangagwa.

The European Union on Tuesday announced an initial emergency aid package of ($3.97 million) to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe for logistical support to reach affected people, emergency shelters, hygiene, sanitation and health care.

Britain has pledged up to 6 million pounds ($7.96 million) in aid.