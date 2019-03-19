Cyclone Idai: S. Africa, UN call support for Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi

Southern Africa continues counting the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai which has battered parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as Malawi.

The call for assistance has started trickling in. South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, on Monday launched a request for help from local Non-Governmental Organizations and individuals.

The appeal was: “to make donations towards humanitarian aid for the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai.”

UNICEF USA also has launched a fund raiser labeled: “You Can Make a Difference Right Now”

The appeal read in part: “Tropical Cyclone Idai has battered Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, devastating already-vulnerable populations with severe damage and flooding. Please help now.”

South Africa suffered an indirect impact of the cyclone after power supply from Mozambique was affected. The president, Cyril Ramaphosa, also deployed the army to help Mozambique manage the unfolding crisis.

Even though there are no official figures of cumulative deaths, figures show that the number could be reaching 200 plus. The Mozambican president told national radio the national death toll could exceed 1,000.

Meanwhile the Ministry has announced a call center for nationals affected by the cyclone advising that they also contact the respective embassies in the affected contries.