Algeria president quits, polls postponed - Presidency

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Algerian president Abdul Aziz Bouteflika will not be seeking a fifth term, the presidency confirmed late Monday. The date of elections has also been postponed according to a statement from the presidency.

Polls were slated for April 4 but the date was threatened by serial protests that rocked the country calling for the president to step down.

A government reshuffle would take place soon, the presidency added in a statement.

Noureddine Bedoui has been appointed Algeria’s new prime minister, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

Ramtane Lamamra, who was Bouteflika’s diplomatic advisor, was appointed deputy prime minister, it said. Bedoui had served as interior minister.

Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia resigned as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would not run for a fifth term.

