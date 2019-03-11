Algeria president quits, polls postponed - Presidency

news
Algerian president Abdul Aziz Bouteflika will not be seeking a fifth term, the presidency confirmed late Monday. The date of elections has also been postponed according to a statement from the presidency.
Polls were slated for April 4 but the date was threatened by serial protests that rocked the country calling for the president to step down.
A government reshuffle would take place soon, the presidency added in a statement.
Noureddine Bedoui has been appointed Algeria’s new prime minister, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.
Ramtane Lamamra, who was Bouteflika’s diplomatic advisor, was appointed deputy prime minister, it said. Bedoui had served as interior minister.
Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia resigned as President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he would not run for a fifth term.
Go to video
Nigeria election 2019: Voting postponed for a week
Go to video
South Africa to hold parliamentary election on May 8: Ramaphosa
Go to video
ICC orders release of ex-Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo
Go to video
Felix Tshisekedi officially becomes president of DR Congo
Go to video
Appeal of Gbagbo acquittal likely to fail, ICC judges tell prosecution
Go to video
Al-Shabaab hits Nairobi: 14 dead as Kenya secures attacked locations