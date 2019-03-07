The female unemployment rate remains high

Men and women do not share the same employment context. Women represent less than 50% of the global working population according to the International Labour Organization.

Men and women do not share the same employment context. Less than half of the global women population are under employment especially in Africa, a population estimated at 49.6% according to the 2017 UN report on the “Revised World Population Prospects”.

Morocco: anti-cancer drug factory

But more and more women are standing out. Creating jobs and heading different companies. It’s the case of Lamia Tazi, known for contributing in the fight against cancer.

A few days ago, Morocco launched a few days ago, the very first anti-cancer treatment factory in Africa. Sothema launched ‘‘Ypeva and Zelva’‘, the first two Moroccan treatments to treat the most common cancers in the kingdom and on the continent.

The Sothema Laboratories, which will generate about a hundred jobs, are headed by Lamia TAZI.

She speaks to Africanews journalist Armelle Nga, in this special edition of Business Africa celebrating the International Women’s Day.