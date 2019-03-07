Welcome to Africanews

Seychelles ex-president to be laid to rest today [The Morning Call]

Seychelles ex-president to be laid to rest today [The Morning Call]
Seychelles is officially in national mourning today as former President France Albert Rene receives a state funeral.

Rene, Seychelles’ longest-serving president who led the island nation for more than a quarter century during one-party rule, died at the Seychelles hospital last week at the age of 83.

He had held office from 1977 when he took power in a coup d’état that ousted James Mancham.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

