Seychelles virus-free with full recoveries, no death

Another island nation, Seychelles, has attained virus-free status after the Health Ministry announced full recoveries as of Monday May 18. The country becomes the third in recent times to achieve the feat behind Mauritius and Eritrea.

The last cabinet meeting held on May 13 largely focused on COVID-19 containment efforts in the country as a resumption of life was being rolled out.

The country’s case tally stood at 11 confirmed cases all of who have been successfully treated and discharged, 74 others remained in quarantine. The same was the case with Eritrea where all 39 patients fully recovered, they have in turn rolled out random extensive testing starting in the capital Asmara and border towns as well as for frontline health workers.

Over in Mauritius, out of the 332 cases, 10 deaths were recorded whiles the remaining 322 all recovered as of May 11, the government portal dedicated to the pandemic announced.

Meanwhile cases continue to rise across Africa as governments continue to roll out measures to contain spread of the virus.

Wide-ranging lockdowns are being eased as governments look to restart economic activities. Most borders however remain closed and social distancing regulations are strongly enforced.

Major African stats: May 19 at 6:00 GMT :