Celebrating Int'l Women's Day: Spotlight on Bolloré's port manager

Gloria Bouesso is full of energy as she begins her working day in the port area of Pointe Noire, the commercial city of the Republic of Congo. The 30 year old is the only female of 144 men aged between 26 and 58 years.

Bouesso’s role is to guide and give directions to drivers of these fleet of heavy trucks.

‘‘Let me personally give thanks to God. My work professionally begins at around 6:30 am. At this time, I require all my collaborators, particularly chief drivers to take stock of the different trucks, what we have in the park as you can see. We have a mandate to provide most trucks for urban delivery and for port deliveries’‘, she told Africanews’ Journalist, Ruth Lago.

In this port area, Gloria Bouesso is a key player, from delivery and logistics to handling, she has gained knowledge in this sector. Her professional career, and especially her achievements as a management controller, have succeeded in elevating her to the position of delivery manager.

‘‘I think he finds me credible because given my background, they are all aware that I was first an operational management controller. Here, I take control of charges in this port. In reality my experience at Bolloré since 2013 has paid off’‘, she said.

As the only woman and in charge of her department, Gloria Bouesso opted for participatory management. It’s a method employed to put everyone in line of their duties. Here, she commands respect and admiration.

‘’ She is very hard-working, very vigilant and very demanding with regard to work. She likes a good work done. And also, we listen to her advice and we will support her so that she becomes successful more than the one she preceded’‘, her male colleague said.

By successfully completing each of the stages in this industry often considered as a preserve of men, the 30-year-old has come to establish herself as an asset for company. Bouesso is again another proof that climbing the ladder in her field of activity is a question of ability and not about gender.

‘‘Today, it turns out that Bouesso has proven herself in our department. At first in the management control function, she has made it possible to straighten several things. It has given a little female touch in this world of men’‘, said Sebastien Maraite Director of Operations at Bolloré.

Today, Bouesso is taking on new challenges and is beyond confident of her determination to break the ceiling.