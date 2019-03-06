Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Focus on Algeria's economy [Business]

Focus on Algeria's economy [Business]
Jean David MIHAMLE

The Morning Call

Ageria’s economy is heavily dependent on oil. The commodity accounts for nearly 98 percent of the country’s exports. But oil prices has been falling on the world market.

The International Monetary Fundy (IMF), economists and experts have from the onset proposed the diversification of the North African nation’s economy to curtail its over dependence on oil revenues..

The country is currently facing a tensed political atmosphere over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fifth term.

The 82 year old has been in power since 1999. On the business segment of the Morning all, our Jean David-Mihamle delves into frustrations by Algerian youth and looks at perspectives to the economy.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..