Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burkina Faso's film festival Fespaco2019 closes

Burkina Faso's film festival Fespaco2019 closes
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) ended on Saturday.

The festival which was held at the sports palace had in attendance the heads of state of Burkina Faso, Rwanda (guest of honor), Mali and former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings.

It was the fiftieth anniversary of the biennale.

We take a look at the festival and what it represents for Burkina Faso.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..