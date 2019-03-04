Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Arts used to challenge African politics [This is Culture]

Arts used to challenge African politics [This is Culture]
with NYASHA K MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The arts have always been an undeniable means of countering the regime – from South Africa’s Miriam Makeba speaking against the apartheid government, to Nigeria’s Fela Kuti in the face of reprimand from post-colonial leaders.

In Uganda, musician Bobi Wine’s popularity among his fans was enough to catapult him from self-styled “Ghetto King” to an elected lawmaker.

In Zimbabwe Bus Stop TV online comedians Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and Sharon ‘Maggie’ Chideu were arrested and charged for wearing Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) uniforms.Gonyeti and Maggie are well known for their satirical skits on Bustop TV, an online television network.

In Senegal – the youth-led protest movement, Y’en a Marre, which was spearheaded by hip hop group Keur Gui. To the government, their music epitomizes rebellion. To the people, their lyrics are an urgent battle cry for freedom.

Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to Thiat one of the members of the group.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..