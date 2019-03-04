Arts used to challenge African politics [This is Culture]

The arts have always been an undeniable means of countering the regime – from South Africa’s Miriam Makeba speaking against the apartheid government, to Nigeria’s Fela Kuti in the face of reprimand from post-colonial leaders.

In Uganda, musician Bobi Wine’s popularity among his fans was enough to catapult him from self-styled “Ghetto King” to an elected lawmaker.

In Zimbabwe Bus Stop TV online comedians Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and Sharon ‘Maggie’ Chideu were arrested and charged for wearing Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) uniforms.Gonyeti and Maggie are well known for their satirical skits on Bustop TV, an online television network.

In Senegal – the youth-led protest movement, Y’en a Marre, which was spearheaded by hip hop group Keur Gui. To the government, their music epitomizes rebellion. To the people, their lyrics are an urgent battle cry for freedom.

Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to Thiat one of the members of the group.