Comoros oppositions demand new electoral code

Eleven candidates in the Comoros have called for a review of the country’s electoral process ahead of the March 24 presidential elections. The collective of opposition parties on Wednesday demanded a credible and transparent vote.

Opposition spokesman, Moustoifa Said Cheikh told reporters that they believe guarantees for a free and fair elections have not been met by the current regime.

They are also demanding a manual counting of votes in all polling stations in the full glare of representatives of candidates on election day.

In early February, the Supreme Court cleared the way for thirteen candidates to run in the March 24 presidential elections.

The court rejected the candidacy of two main opponents, Mohamed Ali Soilihi, now leader of the opposition Union, which includes a dozen other parties, and Ibrahim Mohamed Soulé, of the Juwa party.

