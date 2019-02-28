Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Comoros oppositions demand new electoral code

Comoros oppositions demand new electoral code

Comoros

Eleven candidates in the Comoros have called for a review of the country’s electoral process ahead of the March 24 presidential elections. The collective of opposition parties on Wednesday demanded a credible and transparent vote.

Opposition spokesman, Moustoifa Said Cheikh told reporters that they believe guarantees for a free and fair elections have not been met by the current regime.

They are also demanding a manual counting of votes in all polling stations in the full glare of representatives of candidates on election day.

In early February, the Supreme Court cleared the way for thirteen candidates to run in the March 24 presidential elections.

The court rejected the candidacy of two main opponents, Mohamed Ali Soilihi, now leader of the opposition Union, which includes a dozen other parties, and Ibrahim Mohamed Soulé, of the Juwa party.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..