Who owns the Chagos Islands- the UK or Mauritius? [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The UN’s highest court has urged the UK to end its control of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean “as rapidly as possible. There’s been a dispute over Chagos islands for decades.

Mauritius claims it was forced to give up the islands – now a British overseas territory – in 1965 in exchange for independence.

And supporting this, the International Court of Justice said the islands were not lawfully separated from the former colony of Mauritius.

So, what has been the reaction of the UK? Well, the UK Foreign Office said: “This is an advisory opinion, not a judgment.”

It added it would look “carefully” at the detail of the opinion, which is not legally binding.

Previously the UK has said it will hand the islands back to Mauritius only when they are no longer required for defence purposes.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

