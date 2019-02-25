Africa: A continent known for its cuisine

African food is not just as diverse as its people but they are so delectable that they’re worth taking a trip for.

No doubts several African restaurants have earned their fantastic reputation internationally, attracting foodies from around the world who love to broaden their palates.

38-year-old food-journalist-turned-chef, Kobus Van der Merwe, has risen to gastronomical stardom after his tiny beach Wolfgat restaurant located in Cape Town, South Africa was named “Restaurant of the Year” at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards in Paris. He also won remote location prize.

We can't believe that we were even considered in the same realm as you know really well known, well established international restaurants, and uh, never dreamt of making the shortlist let alone winning the category, so ya we were really like taken by surprise completely.

“When we heard about the long list, we were completely gobsmacked because in our category which was the off-map destination for restaurants not in a city in a remote location, there are restaurants that we literally hero worship and we were like, this is insane and we can’t believe that we were even considered in the same realm as you know really well known, well established international restaurants, and uh, never dreamt of making the shortlist let alone winning the category, so ya we were really like taken by surprise completely,” Kobus said.

His clientele which is evenly split between foreign tourists visiting the village and well-heeled South Africans savour its menu which costs US$60, or $100 including drinks.

Claudia Nsono spoke with Kobus and some of his clients.