DRC: Is Joseph Kabila about to stage control from behind? [The Morning Call]

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the wait for the appointment of a prime minister continues.

Normally, he must be from the ranks of the majority in parliamentary. That is to say the Common Front for Congo (FCC) which won the majority of seats in the last legislative elections.

But then this FCC platform was transformed Wednesday, February 20, into a political group and it was on Joseph Kabila’s private farm that members of the Common Front for Congo (FCC) met.

So of what purpose is this for?

