Zimbabwe: an atypical shoe workshop

In Zimbabwe, we discover a shoe factory that resists closure despite the current economic crisis.

It is in the middle of abandoned factories in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, that Courtney continues his craft activities.The shoe manufacturing company has 14 full-time employees, all men.

Its assets, a qualified workforce and a craft know-how that sets it apart from other companies. Its products mainly destined for the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa are sold between 140 and 500 US dollars per pair