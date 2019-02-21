Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Zimbabwe: an atypical shoe workshop

Zimbabwe: an atypical shoe workshop

Business Africa

In Zimbabwe, we discover a shoe factory that resists closure despite the current economic crisis.

It is in the middle of abandoned factories in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, that Courtney continues his craft activities.The shoe manufacturing company has 14 full-time employees, all men.

Its assets, a qualified workforce and a craft know-how that sets it apart from other companies. Its products mainly destined for the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa are sold between 140 and 500 US dollars per pair

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..