Challenges of intra-African trade

Business Africa
African countries called upon to go beyond political promises for the implementation of Intra-African trade, which still faces lack of infrastructure and financing.
This is a major challenge for African states which are still struggling to make trade between different countries effective. In addition to non-tariff barriers and the lack of financing, infrastructure problems are majorly hampering intra-African trade. And to build quality infrastructure, the continent needs at least $300 billion by 2020.
Nigeria announces the entry into service of a new gas pipeline in the second quarter of 2019. The Nigerian government has embarked on a series of reforms, including the development of Nigerian-made products. It announced a second gas pipeline with a capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day will be commissioned in the second quarter of this year to boost the country’s domestic gas supply.
