Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwe: 22 bodies pulled from mine, 8 more alive

Zimbabwe: 22 bodies pulled from mine, 8 more alive
Hawa Suleiman Issah with REUTERS

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean rescuers pulled the bodies of at least 22 illegal gold miners out of shafts west of Harare that were flooded earlier in the week, and rescued eight more alive, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The accident involving about 70 miners in Battlefields, 175 km (109 miles) west of the capital, happened on Tuesday night and has shone a light on the risks run by illegal gold miners, who last year contributed Zimbabwe’s record of 33 tonne bullion output.

The government has declared the incident a disaster.

We hope we will be able to retrieve all of the people in time

Henrietta Rushwaya, the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, which represents small-scale miners, said at least 22 bodies had been identified in the shafts and tunnels.

“We hope we will be able to retrieve all of the people in time,” Rushwaya said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..