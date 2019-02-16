Nigeria poll delay: Atiku, Buhari urge voters to 'remain calm'

Disappointed Buhari warns against civic disorder

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed disappointment and dismay over the postponement of the polls, saying INEC repeatedly assured the political stakeholders of its readiness to conduct polls.

‘‘This administration has ensured that we do not interfere in any way with the work of INEC except to ensure that all funds were released to the commission,’‘ Buhari said in a statement.

We now urge INEC to ensure not only that materials already distributed are safe and do not get into wrong hands, but that everything is done to avoid the lapses that resulted in this unfortunate postponement, and ensure a free and fair election on the rescheduled dates. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 16, 2019

The president, who said he is travelling to Abuja for the INEC meeting with candidates and political parties, urged Nigerians to remain calm and refrain from civil disobedience.

Atiku urges supporters to be patient

Nigeria’s opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar appealed to voters to be patient, following the electoral commision’s decision to delay the vote until Feb. 23.

“I’m appealing to Nigerians to please come out and vote and I’m asking them to be patient about it,” he said.

Africanews’ journalists, Jerry Bambi and Brigette Ugwe, are in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital where they are engaging voters to share their reactions and thoughts on the election postponement.

A registered voter in Falomo Under bridge Ikoyi, Lagos told our journalists that he had come as early as 6am to this polling unit and was disappointed over the postponement which he says has gulped a lot of tax payers monies.

#NigeriaDecides2019



Maxwell , a registered voter in Falomo Under bridge Ikoyi Lagos, had come as early as 6am to this polling unit.



He is disappointed over the postponement which he says has cost the taxpayer a lot of money.



Reports from jerrybambi1 and Nigeriasinsight pic.twitter.com/5wbnDqaL1z — africanews (@africanews) February 16, 2019

Social media reactions

Several Nigerians took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with INEC, pointing out that the commission had four years to organise for the election, and waited until citizens had travelled and committed the day to voting, before announcing the poll delay.

Hashtags like #ThisIsNigeria, #electionpostponed, #CoupAgainstNigeria and Canada were used to capture these reactions.

INEC postpones elections

Five hours before polls would open for Nigeria’s presidential election on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced a postponement of the polls, citing logistical challenges.

“Following a careful review of the implementation of this logistics and operational plan and the determination to conduct free, fair and credible elections the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the election as scheduled is no longer feasible,” INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu told journalists.

Breaking News: The #NigeriaDecides2019 Elections now to hold on; 23rd February, 2019 for Presidential and National Assembly while the Governorship, State House of Assembly and the FCT Area Council Elections is to hold on 9th March, 2019. pic.twitter.com/6zhvBLQe2a — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 16, 2019

‘‘Consequently, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019. Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019.’‘

