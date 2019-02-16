ThisIsNigeria: voters frustrated by election postponement

Nigeria
Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the electoral commission’s decision to postpone the national elections, which were scheduled to begin today.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying it had come the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.
INEC cited logistical constraints that could come in the way of conducting free, fair and credible elections.
Social media reactions
Reactions on social media were laced with anger, frustration and disappointment with the country’s electoral commission.
INEC was blasted for at least three main reasons;
- Election was postponed in 2011, 2015 and now 2019
- INEC repeatedly said they were ready, and not considering a postponement
- INEC announced postponement on Saturday morning after most people had already travelled and committed the day to vote
#ThisIsNigeria To be very honest I am very disappointed at the level non chalancy displayed by— Dr. Uduma (beethovenic7) February 16, 2019
inec.It is very appalling that a country such as Nigeria can not do anything right for once.A lot of people have spent their time,money and energy in ensuring they procure their PVC,
I cannot hide my disappointment in INEC but one thing I know for a certain, Nigeria will be great again in my lifetime. #ThisIsNigeria— Gospel Igboro (@lase_official) February 16, 2019
He thought he had it all under control. Until the Cabal dialed his number. #NigeriaDecides2019#RejectBuhari#RejectElectionPostponement#ThisIsNigeria pic.twitter.com/M1HxccSiKV— Mr_Izrael ?? (@Israelbaiye) February 16, 2019
This is unbelievable?, postponing a whole presidential election on election day??. After all preparation, has Buhari travelled for emergency health care again #ThisIsNigeria pic.twitter.com/9HGSZ7xKdL— chuksfavourite (@OgoOn80) February 16, 2019
Welcome to NIGERIA – where elections are postponed few hours to voting.#ThisIsNigeria #INEC pic.twitter.com/DdThL3kAvZ— Collins Offiong (@CollinsOffiong1) February 16, 2019
