#ThisIsNigeria: voters frustrated by election postponement

Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the electoral commission’s decision to postpone the national elections, which were scheduled to begin today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying it had come the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

INEC cited logistical constraints that could come in the way of conducting free, fair and credible elections.

Social media reactions

Reactions on social media were laced with anger, frustration and disappointment with the country’s electoral commission.

INEC was blasted for at least three main reasons;

  • Election was postponed in 2011, 2015 and now 2019
  • INEC repeatedly said they were ready, and not considering a postponement
  • INEC announced postponement on Saturday morning after most people had already travelled and committed the day to vote
