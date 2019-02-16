Here's why Nigeria's election was postponed

Delays in transporting electoral material, rather than external pressure was the reason Nigeria’s presidential and national elections were postponed, according to the chairman of the electoral commission.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), said some sensitive election material had been distributed but all had been returned to the central bank and an audit would now be conducted.

Yakubu announced in the early hours of Saturday that the vote would now be held on Feb. 23.

