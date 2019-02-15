Ajay Gupta is no longer a wanted man: South Africa police

*Police in South Africa have provisionally withdrawn an arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, a businessman and friend of former president Jacob Zuma.

The case against Gupta relates to allegations made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who said that a member of the Gupta family offered him the job of finance minister and a large bribe if Jonas would help the Gupta family with its business ventures in South Africa.

“The warrant for Ajay Gupta was provisionally withdrawn,” said Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the Hawks police unit.

“But it can be reinstated.”

The Guptas, who fled the country after Zuma was recalled from the presidency by the ANC in February last year, have denied any wrongdoing.

