Idriss Deby appreciates French military intervention

France continues to send aid to N’djamena

Some 2000 French army carried out raids against elements of the Union of Resistance Forces that entered northern Chad from Libya.

On Thursday, the Chadian president was reassuring. The mercenary column was completely destroyed, said Idriss Deby Itno, thanking France.

The Chadian opposition has described this French intervention as inappropriate, which in its view violates international law.

But for the ruling party, this military intervention is in line with the cooperation agreements between Chad and France,

In 2008, France had already saved Idriss Deby’s power by stopping the rebels a few steps from the presidential palace in N’djamena.