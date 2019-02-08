Central African Republic to set up Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission

The Central African Republic is about to set up a truth, justice and reconciliation commission.

This is part of the agreement signed on Wednesday in Bangui by the actors in the political and security crisis that the country has been going through for six years.

The Khartoum discussions between the Central African State and 14 armed groups resulted in the resolution to establish a Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission. The commission must be set up within 90 days.

Its role will be to qualify and propose any action that may be taken in the field of justice.

However, no amnesty is provided for the leaders of armed groups, although they made a major demand for it during the discussions that preceded the signing of the peace agreement.

However, the President of the Central African Republic retains a discretionary right of pardon.

A power he can use to support the dynamics of reconciliation without further detail.

Analysis: A peace deal has been agreed in the Central African Republic. This does not mean the war is over. https://t.co/SuGySF8Z0u — Simon Allison (@simonallison) February 7, 2019

For long-suffering Central Africans, even a partially-implemented peace deal could open the doors to much-needed humanitarian aid. simonallison reports. https://t.co/W6jAqM56Qz — Mail & Guardian (mailandguardian) February 7, 2019

AFP