Zimbabwe's main opposition shuns national dialogue

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) – Alliance shunned a national dialogue initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa told the other opposition parties gathered about his intentions for the dialogue.

“It is therefore imperative that we reach out to each other and work out ways of resolving differences through peaceful means and dialogue,’‘ Mnangagwa said.

Development and progress can all take root in an environment of consensual peace and order.

The Zimbabwean President emphasized the importance of peace for development.

‘‘Our gathering together today is a milestone which should always remind us of the supremacy of dialogue over conflict and of collaboration over confrontation as instruments for nation building. Development and progress can all take root in an environment of consensual peace and order”, he added.

Leader of the MDC, Nelson Chamisa had earlier rejected calls for a national dialogue. He took to twitter and said ‘’ Dialogue is not a game’‘.

Chamisa said a ‘‘genuine dialogue under a credible convener and mediator is needed to solve Zimbabwe’s crisis’‘.

AFP