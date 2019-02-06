Welcome to Africanews

ICC releases ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo to Belgium

with REUTERS

Ivory Coast

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo has secured conditional release and is now in Belgium, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Gbagbo was acquitted by the Hague court of atrocities charges last month but remained in custody until Friday, when an appeals court ordered him released. A court spokeswoman confirmed he has now travelled to Belgium.

Conditions of Gbagbo’s release include his agreement to return to court if ordered to do so for an appeal planned by prosecutors.

Belgium had earlier agreed to take in Gbagbo, as part of its commitment to support international criminal jurisdictions.

