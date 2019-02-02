Ivorians fear 'blood spill' over Gbagbo's 'conditional' release

Supporters of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo fear ‘blood spill’ in the country, following the International Criminal Court’s ruling to free him, but under conditions. Their dissatisfaction raged.

‘‘There is a risk that something could happen to Ivory Coast now because of the ICC and that is dangerous! The ICC could ruin Ivory Coast, it could spill blood! So the ICC needs to stop. Too much blood has been spilled in Ivory Coast and the ICC must not make more blood flow in Ivory Coast. We Ivorians we are fed up. We want the immediate return of Laurent Gbagbo to Ivory Coast for peace, just for peace said Jocelin Koutouan.

Others in the Capital Abidjan,expressed dissatisfaction,condeming the restrictions associated with the release.

‘’ Its not normal. I haven’t seen this anywhere in the world. Someone who has been acquitted, someone who has committed absolutely no, no, how do you call it, no crime! No Crime! And then they say conditional freedom! What kind of exceptional circumstances can possibly justify that? We are all lawyers! said Yves Boris.

What are they teaching us at school then? Its not normal. In any case, for me, the ICC (International Criminal Court) its not worth it, its not legal, its not worth it!’‘ he added.

The reading of a unanimous decision by a five-strong appeals panel, presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé “to be released to a state willing to accept them on its territories”.

The two men were acquitted on 15 January of charges of crimes against humanity committed during the 2010-2011 post-election crisis.