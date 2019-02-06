European supermarket chains pointing to Africa

The Morning Call
The African middle class, with a population of more than 350 million people, is a highly coveted asset.
It is the target of choice for the major Western distribution groups that are now rushing to the continent.
Disoriented, small traders seem to be abandoned in the face of fierce competition!@philemonmbale
