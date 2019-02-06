Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

European supermarket chains pointing to Africa

European supermarket chains pointing to Africa

The Morning Call

The African middle class, with a population of more than 350 million people, is a highly coveted asset.
It is the target of choice for the major Western distribution groups that are now rushing to the continent.

Disoriented, small traders seem to be abandoned in the face of fierce competition!

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..