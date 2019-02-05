Ethiopia PM urges ruling coalition to accept criticism for nation building

Faithful to his reformist ideology, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a question-and-answer session with members of parliament, urged the ruling coalition, to accept opposition criticism as part of a nation building campaign.

“Many political parties, some 20 of them, who had been unable to engage in any political activity in the last 15, 20 or 30 years, some of them 40 years old, have returned home from all over the world. This is a major victory for this parliament,” said Ahmed.

For the Ethiopian Prime Minister, maintaining the course of reforms is a way forward for the nation.

“If we argue too much about the problems related to the return of political parties to our country, we will lose sight of the big picture. We do not have a single opposition party outside the country. We don’t have a single media. We have no critical media that is based outside the country. Everyone is back. All this is the result of changes and reforms. “

Since last year, Aby Ahmed has carried out a series of reforms, including the reintegration of exiled opposition and separatist groups, the release of prisoners .