South African artist tapping her roots [The Morning Call]

Exploring the role of ancestors and spirits in daily life is integral to Sethembile Mzesane’s work. She may not be a spiritual medium in the usual sense of the word, but her encounters with her own ancestors, whether in dreams or in her daily life, inform much of her work.

