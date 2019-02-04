Cameroon to host AFCON 2021 after CAF-Ivory Coast deal [Football Planet]

On this edition of Football Planet, we report on the deal struck between CAF and the Ivorian Football Federation that ended a stalemate over the hosting of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Last week, Ivory Coast agreed to give up its hosting rights for the 2021 AFCON in favour of Cameroon.

We also cover the CAN U-20 which kicked off in Niger last weekend, where defending champions Zambia are absent.

Plus the African champions league where Congolese side TP Mazembe set a goal-scoring record after humiliating Tunisian side Club Africain 8-0.