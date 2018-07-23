Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Football Planet

football-planet

Senegalese referee who officiated at the world cup speaks out on Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Senegalese referee who officiated at the world cup speaks out on Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Football Planet

Senegalese referee Malang Diédhiou confides in Football Planet. The man who officiated the match for third place at the 2018 World Cup talks to us about his Russian experience and gives his views on the highly controversial Video Assistant Referee.

He was one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia. Senegalese referee Malang Diédhiou was more than a consolation for Africa, who failed to place a team in the second round. The man in black tells us about Russia 2018, VAR and his decision to end his career.

In the champions league, things are gradually becoming clearer for TP Mazembe, who are continuing their flawless run. With three wins in as many games, the Lumumbashi Ravens are just one win away from qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the CAF Cup, on the other hand, the suspense remains firmly in place.

There will be no U-20 African Cup of Nations for Zambia. The defending champions were dismissed by Burundi on Sunday while the Senegalese dolphins qualified. Seven of the eight who qualified for Niger 2019 are now known.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..