Senegalese referee who officiated at the world cup speaks out on Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Senegalese referee Malang Diédhiou confides in Football Planet. The man who officiated the match for third place at the 2018 World Cup talks to us about his Russian experience and gives his views on the highly controversial Video Assistant Referee.

He was one of the stars of the World Cup in Russia. Senegalese referee Malang Diédhiou was more than a consolation for Africa, who failed to place a team in the second round. The man in black tells us about Russia 2018, VAR and his decision to end his career.

In the champions league, things are gradually becoming clearer for TP Mazembe, who are continuing their flawless run. With three wins in as many games, the Lumumbashi Ravens are just one win away from qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the CAF Cup, on the other hand, the suspense remains firmly in place.

There will be no U-20 African Cup of Nations for Zambia. The defending champions were dismissed by Burundi on Sunday while the Senegalese dolphins qualified. Seven of the eight who qualified for Niger 2019 are now known.