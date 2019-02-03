Sudanese President pledges rural development

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Sunday promised to bring development to rural areas as towns and villages across the country are shaken by anti-government protests.

Speaking to hundreds of villagers in North Kordofan State, Bashir promised to provide clean water to rural areas across Sudan and also build a new hospital there.

The Sudanese President’s speech was broadcast on state television following the inauguration of a new 340 kilometre highway linking the state of North Kordofan to Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum.

Young people, for whom we have built universities, must be ready to continue the mission of building a new Sudan.

Bashir, who has been in power since 1989, has sought to mobilize his supporters by organizing rallies across the country in the face of a protest that began in December.

At a second rally within the same State on Sunday, Bashir said ‘‘young people, for whom we have built universities, must be ready to continue the mission of building a new Sudan’‘, as he addressed hundreds of villagers waving portraits of him and Sudanese flags.

Anti-government protesters are demanding he steps down over increases in bread and fuel prices.

A Human Rights Watch report said 30 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the demonstrations.

