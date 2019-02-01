DRC: Kabila appointees to be assessed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A series of appointments in DR Congo made by former leader Joseph Kabila late last year is creating controversy.
About 100 people were given various management positions in the public administration as well as ambassadorial posts between December 26-27th of .
The Congolese Association for Access to Justice is now calling on newly elected President Felix Tshisekedi to reassess the procedure for appointing these officials.
According to the association, the last-minute appointments violate the country’s administrative procedures.
Go to video
DRC poll hub: Tshisekedi sworn in, Kabila's new look, Congolese joy
01:37
DRC: Three highlights from president Tshisekedi's inauguration speech
Go to video
LIVE: DRC swears in President Tshisekedi as Kabila bows out
08:13
DRC: Joseph Kabila out, Tshisekedi in today [The Morning Call]
Go to video
US pledges to work with DRC's president-elect Tshisekedi
Go to video
Fayulu knocks African leaders asking Congolese to accept 'fraud'