Angola prepares huge bond sale [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Angola is making its return to the bond markets. The country signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to launch a major privatization program.
The country hopes to launch a vast three-year programme to privatize companies, particularly oil firms.
Luanda has signed an aid agreement worth more than 3 billion US dollars with the International Monetary Fund.
