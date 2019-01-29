Zimbabwe's main opposition leader asks SADC 'to do something'

Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has questioned the silence of regional bloc SADC over the economic situation in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Harare Tuesday, Chamisa said he is still insisting on dialogue but claimed there’s no one to dialogue with.

“I don’t know how many bodies are supposed to be killed, I don’t know how, I don’t know how much blood is supposed to flow on the streets of Harare before SADC does something.

“I don’t know how many women are supposed to be raped before we begin to see the intervention of our regional bodies,” Chamisa said.

The MDC Leader said president Emmerson Mnangagwa should be held responsible for the ‘‘anarchy’‘ in the Southern African nation following his announcement of 150 percent hikes in fuel prices without prior notice last December.

AFP