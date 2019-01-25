Zimbabwe court grants pastor activist bail

A Zimbabwe High Court has granted bail to activist pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested last week and charged with subversion amid violent anti-government protests.

Mawarire is one of hundreds who are facing trial for their roles in the protests that took place during a social shutdown called by the main trade union congress, ZCTU.

Mawarire has in the last few years been a constant fixture in anti-government protests. He was routinely arrested during the Mugabe regime for subversion and disrespecting the flag.

Charges against him were dropped after Mugabe was outsed in November 2017. He run for public office during the 2018 elections but lost.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced fuel hikes before flying for a European tour two weeks ago. He was forced to cut short his tour and return home amid a heavy clampdown by security agencies.

The president skipped the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos and slammed what he called a two-way chaotic event that saw soldiers beat, fire at and arrest protesters en mass.