Zimbabwe music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66 - Reports

Zimbabwe’s top musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has died, multiple local media portals reported on Wednesday, January 23.

The state-owned Herald said he was 66. Mtukudzi died after a long diabetes battle. He was pronounced dead at the Avenues Clinic located in the capital, Harare.

He was a big deal especially with his guitar. One of his high-profile performances last year was during the burial of former Prime Minister veteran opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The deceased was born 22 September 1952 in Highfield area of Harare. Aside music, he was a businessman, philanthropist, human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa Region.

His songs were popular countrywide and across the borders in the region. Even other parts of the continent especially the Anglophone countries did enjoy his works.

He also played shows across the world teaming up with some of the big names on the continent and beyond.

Mtukudzi, though self taught himself music, opened a centre in 2004. The Pakare Paye, is what he calls an “arts village” and is solely financed by himself.

Located on three hectares of land, equipped with a recording studio and several stages, Pakare Paye has served as a springboard for many promising careers.