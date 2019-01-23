Africa debt burden [Business]

The Morning Call
Many African countries have started 2019 with worries about their debt levels. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that countries such as Zambia, Kenya and Tunisia stand a high chance of facing debt distress due to unsustainable borrowing.
On this business segment, presenter Jean-David Mihamle examines the roots of Africa’s debt burden and explores measures that countries can turn to for funds without having to go for expensive credit.
