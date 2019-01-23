Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa debt burden [Business]

Africa debt burden [Business]

The Morning Call

Many African countries have started 2019 with worries about their debt levels. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that countries such as Zambia, Kenya and Tunisia stand a high chance of facing debt distress due to unsustainable borrowing.

On this business segment, presenter Jean-David Mihamle examines the roots of Africa’s debt burden and explores measures that countries can turn to for funds without having to go for expensive credit.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..