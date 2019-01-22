African leaders, SADC applaud Tshisekedi as DRC president-elect

African leaders have extended congratulatory messages on the newly elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi.

Barely 24 hours after his confirmation by Congo’s Constitutional Court as president-elect on Sunday, some African leaders and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) shared their messages on Twitter.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyata described the victory of Tshisekedi as a show of confidence by Congolese people in the governance of the country.

‘‘Your victory is a portrayal of the confidence of the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in your ideals, leadership and vision for the future,’‘ he added.

President John Magufuli while congratulating the Congolese people raised assured commitments to support and foster brotherly ties between Congo and Tanzania.

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court.

‘‘Commit to continue with a journey of consolidating peace, uniting the people of Congo and creating a better life for all,’‘ he added.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat also recognized Felix Tshisekedi’s victory and called on all stakeholders to support him and his government to maintain unity, peace & stability; in

attaining socio-economic development in the country.

‘‘Through a fully organized electoral process without outside influence and the wisdom of President Kabila, the DRC has just defended its dignity and sovereignty.

“Burundi congratulates the president-elect, H.E. Felix A. Tshisekedi as well as the step taken by the Congolese People,” Burundian President, Pierre Nkurunziza said in a tweet.

Congo’s top court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi as president on Sunday, despite the ruling, second-placed Martin Fayulu rejected the result and called for protests which call went largely unheeded.