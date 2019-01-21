Zimbabwe union leader arrested

Zimbabwean union leader who supported a nationwide strike last week over fuel price hikes was arrested in the capital, Harare on Monday, a group of lawyers said.

Japhet Moyo, Secretary General of the Zimbabwean Trade Union Congress was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International airport , a spokesman for the Zimbabwean Human Rights Lawyers told AFP.

The Union called for a three-day general strike following hikes in fuel prices announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police repressed protesters. At least 12 people were killed and 78 injured by gunfire last week, according to the Zimbabwean Human Rights Forum.

The forum consists of a coalition of organizations that claims to have documented more than 240 cases of aggression and torture.

Several other senior officials have also be arrested including activist Pastor Evan Mawarire.

Mawarire’s lawyer said her client has been charged for inciting public violence.

AFP