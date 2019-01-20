Zimbawean security forces express 'grave concern' over increasing acts of violence

Zimbabwean security forces have expressed grave concern over the increasing acts of violence in the country, following protests by civilians over hikes in fuel prices.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Security Services have noted with deep concern an increase in the number of people committing crimes, particularly robberies while wearing military or police uniforms’‘, said police spokesperson, Charity Charamba.

There are reports of numerous beatings and arbitrary arrests of protesters by law enforcement officials. Spokesman for the country’s army, Overson Mugwisi assured of adequate safety for the public.

“Security services want to reiterate the government’s assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that members of the public and businesses conduct their activities without hindrance’‘, Mugwisi said.

On Monday January 14, anger erupted in Zimbabwe after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced astronomical increase in fuel prices. Police said three people were killed during the demonstrations.

The UN has denounced an “excessive use of force” and called for the release of those detained for exercising their right to freedom of assembly.

AFP